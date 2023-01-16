Bond Co. Recovery Council Reminds Residents Of Meetings

In the most recent Bond County Recovery Council meeting, held on January 11th, Craig Loddeke , with the Family Support Network, discussed Parents of Addicted Loved Ones groups in Southern Illinois. The groups are intended to give parents/caretakers of addicted loved ones resources and education surrounding the topic of substance use disorder as well as a safe place to share experiences and advice. The Southern IL PAL group uses life coach Mike Speakman’s, “Four Seasons of Recovery for Parents of Alcoholics and Addicts” curriculum and meets every Tuesday at 7 PM, virtually. If you or someone you know would like to learn more, call or text Craig at 567-6095.

Bond County Recovery Council Coordinator Toni Randall reported that she took a trip to visit Aviary Treatment Center, a rural in-patient treatment center that offers medical detox, beds for men and women, and currently has little to no waitlist.

Randall updated the group on the Advisory Board meetings that are held on the first Wednesday of every month at 7 PM. The Advisory Board is for people in the community who have lived experience in the realm of substance use. The board meets to discuss what is working in the community as well as what could be done better for those who are struggling with addiction.

The mission of Bond County Recovery Council is to empower the Bond County communities to support prevention and recovery through awareness, policy, education, stigma reduction, and access to quality services. The next meeting will be held on Wednesday, February 8th, via Zoom and in-person on the 3rd Floor of the Greenville SMART building.

To be added to the email list for the meetings, email Toni Randall at tcrandall@chestnut.org.