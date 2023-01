Officers were recently elected on the Bond County Emergency Telephone Service 9-1-1 Board.

Josh Hill is the chairman, Robbie Neer, vice-chairman; Stefan Neece, secretary; and Bill Walker, treasurer.

Wes Pourchot is the Bond County Board’s representative on the ETSB.

Other members are Ethan Bouser from Rural Med ambulance service, and Dave Harnetiaux, representing county fire districts.

Allan Davis serves as Bond County 9-1-1 coordinator.