Carlyle Lake USACE Campground Upgrades & Changes

Coles Creek Campground and Boulder Campground, located on the east side of Carlyle Lake, will be undergoing updates and changes prior to the 2023 recreation season. Contractors will be performing asphalt work to upgrade the roads and campsites in both campgrounds, beginning early spring. Contractors are also currently performing tree maintenance in the campgrounds. Due to the uncertainty of when the work will be completed and weather delays, both Coles Creek and Boulder will not open until May 12, 2023. This includes the Lotus Group Area and group areas A and B within Coles Creek.

All campsites within Coles Creek and Boulder Campground will be reservation only beginning this year. Reservations will open April 14, 2023. QR Codes will also be located on each individual site post and can be scanned to check availability and pay if the campsite is not reserved.

Dam West Campground is scheduled to open March 31, 2023 and is currently accepting reservations up to six months in advance. Dam West contains 109 campsites and 45 of those sites are non-reservable, first come, first serve campsites.

The Spillway Loop of the Dam East – McNair Campground has 15 reservable sites that are open year-round. The North and South Loops of the Dam East – McNair Campground are also reservable and is scheduled to open March 31, 2023. The Group Area C of Dam – East McNair Campground is reservable and is scheduled to open March 31, 2023.

Reservations for campsites within USACE campgrounds can be made online at www.recreation.gov or by calling (877) 444-6777. Campsites located within Coles Creek, Boulder, and Dam East-McNair also contain a QR code that allows visitors to scan onsite to make a reservation if the campsite is not already reserved. All reservable sites will be available to reserve from current day up to six months in advance.

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers at Carlyle Lake are committed to providing a high-quality camping experience available for all to enjoy.

For more information, contact the Carlyle Lake Project Office at (618) 594-2484 or email at carlylelake@usace.army.mil.