Challenges To National Internet Broadband Map

The Federal Communications Commission has a national Internet broadband map, but Illinois officials question its accuracy and want residents to help.

Citizens are being asked to provide information about their access to the Internet.

This information is valuable and can lead to more federal funds for Illinois in the quest to close the digital divide.

Go to the Bond County website at BondCountyIL.gov to access an FCC Broadband Fixed Availability Challenge form. The deadline to complete it is Friday, January 14.