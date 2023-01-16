City Council, County Board & Unit 1 Boards To Meet

The Greenville City Council will conduct a special meeting Tuesday, January 17 at 4 p.m. in the municipal building.

The council will consider renewing an agreement with Dan Shomon Incorporated and Strategic Partnership Alliance for consulting services. They have served as lobbying representatives for the city since December of 2021.

The council will also go into executive session for personnel and possible litigation.

The Mulberry Grove Unit 1 Board of Education meets Tuesday, January 17 at 6 p.m. in the library.

Among the items on the agenda are the first reading of policy updates, an update on the possibility of using solar energy, and the audit.

The Bond County Board meets Tuesday at 7 p.m. in the courthouse.

The agenda includes a discussion regarding solar legislation, approval of bids for motor fuel tax materials to be used by townships and the county, a resolution to appropriate funds for the salary of the county highway engineer, and as discussion about noxious weeds.