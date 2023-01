A public hearing has been scheduled on a request made to the City of Greenville by a resident.

The Greenville Plan Commission will hold the hearing at 6 p.m., Monday, February 27 at the municipal building.

Roberta Mueth has submitted the request, seeking to have a portion of city right-of-way vacated on West Winter Street at 321 South Sixth Street.

Additional information can be obtained by calling City Manager JoAnn Hollenkamp at 664-1644.