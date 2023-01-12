City To Move Offices, Expand PD

The Greenville City Council approved a motion Tuesday night to buy property to move some municipal offices and expand its police department.

Following an executive session, the council took action to purchase the business building directly south of the current municipal building at 502, 503 and 504 South Third Street.

The city will pay $157,000 for the property, which is the appraised price, plus closing costs and last year’s real estate taxes. City Manager Jo Hollenkamp said the property is being bought from Kathy and Scott Sugg of Greenville, and the city will be assisting the existing businesses in the building with relocation.

Mayor George Barber told WGEL the idea to buy the building was brought up by Hollenkamp because the police department is cramped on the south end of the municipal building.

The plan is to move the municipal offices to the new building and allow the police department to expand in the current municipal building. The city manager said it could be up to a year until anything is done by the city with the new building.

Mayor Barber reported one of the advantages to citizens, once the new building is in use, will be having a drive-up window for residents to pay their bills.

The city council will continued to hold its monthly meetings in the council chambers at the current municipal building.