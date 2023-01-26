Clinton County CEO Informational Meeting February 3

Clinton County CEO is accepting applications from juniors in high school who are interested in participating in the 2023-2024 program.

Interested students are invited to visit the class on Friday, February 3 at 7:30 a.m. at Poettker Construction in Breese. This will let them see first-hand what happens in the class.

Students should let their school counselor know they are going so they are not marked absent.

The CEO Program, provided by the Midland Institute of Entrepreneurship, is an accredited, year-long course designed to get students in the community and equip them with business knowledge. They meet each day in local businesses to see the company and hear from community leaders.

The deadline to apply for the 2023-24 class is February 5. Visit ClintonCountyILCEO.com to apply.