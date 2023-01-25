Clinton County Man Charged With Allegedly Shooting Dog

An Aviston man has been charged in Clinton County Circuit Court with allegedly shooting a neighbor’s dog on December 9 of last year.

Dale E. Litteken, age 62, is charged with aggravated cruelty to an animal for allegedly intentionally causing the death of a companion animal, being a dog, in that he shot the dog.

The alleged incident occurred near Germantown.

The Clinton County Sheriff’s Department reported it completed an investigation and forwarded a report to the state’s attorney’s office for consideration of charges.

Litteken posted $5,000 cash bond on the Class 4 felony charge.