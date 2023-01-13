Council Tables Liquor License Request

The Greenville City Council had an item on Tuesday’s meeting agenda regarding a liquor license request from Kim Cruse for her soon-to-be opened country store, Munchezz.

The request was tabled by the council so more information could be obtained about the license class, and it will be on the agenda for the council’s January 17 special meeting.

Early in the meeting, Cruse talked to the council about a misunderstanding. The council had been advised by the city manager that the business wanted to have wine and bourbon tasting events, and also allow for anyone to stop buy and have a drink.

Cruse explained she does not plan to make food or have tables where people can sit in the business. She stated she does not want a bar type of thing where she pours alcoholic drinks inside.

The council has approved liquor license holders to sell single bottle or can alcoholic drinks.

Regarding the tasting events, Cruse said she wants to hold them outside, perhaps in a grassy area near the business, periodically, in the summer months and possibly in the early fall during good weather.

Munchezz will be located at 100 West Beaumont Avenue. She advised the council she is hoping to have a soft opening by the end of this month.