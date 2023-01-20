Country Night Headliners Announced For Bond County Fourth Fest

Plans are underway for the 2023 Bond County Fourth Fest that will be held in downtown Greenville on Friday, June 30th and Saturday, July 1, 2023. This annual event will again feature a lot of music both days and spectacular fireworks display on Saturday.

Fourth Fest co-chair Randy Alderman said, “Friday night has officially been designated ‘country music night’ and Saturday nights music will focus on rock ‘n roll.”

90’s country music stars McBride and the Ride will headline Fourth Fest Friday night on the Bradford National Bank Main Stage. When they first began releasing music in 1989, McBride & The Ride released three acclaimed albums Burnin’ Up The Road, Sacred Ground, and Hurry Sundown, with hit singles like “Love on the Loose,” “Heart on the Run,” “Sacred Ground,” “Going Out of My Mind,” and many more.

In the spring of 2021, they announced they were reuniting and going back in the studio to record new music. Though the band has been on and off over the past 30 years, its members have thrived through their individual careers. Ray Herndon has been Lyle Lovett’s lead guitarist since 1985 and has had songs cut by Kenny Chesney, Aaron Tippin, Lee Greenwood, Linda Davis and more, he continues to operate his family’s historic club, Handlebar J, in Scottsdale, Arizona. Terry McBride has had quite a fruitful career, writing major hits for Brooks & Dunn, Reba McEntire, Easton Corbin, Cody Johnson and more. He toured with Brooks & Dunn through most of their biggest years playing bass and writing songs. Billy Thomas moved to Nashville from Los Angeles in 1987 and immediately started working with Vince Gill. He’s been Gill’s drummer on the road and in the studio ever since, and joined him in The Time Jumpers, one of Nashville’s favorite bands. (www.mcbrideandtheride.com)

The opening act on Friday night will be local favorites Benders and Backroads.

The Saturday night headliner will be announced later this month and, according to Alderman, it will be a night of “musical legends.”

The Bond County Fourth Fest is funded entirely by contributions. “With a budget exceeding $60,000, a project of this magnitude would not be possible without many, many generous donors and sponsors,” Alderman said.

To donate, or for more information on the event, visit www.myfourthfest.com.