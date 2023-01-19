County Board Approves Highway Engineer Salary

The Bond County Board met Tuesday and approved a resolution for the salary of Bond County Highway Engineer Jeremy Pestle.

The salary is 95 percent of the figure recommended by the Illinois Department of Transportation.

The amount approved was $99,866. One half will be paid by the county from its motor fuel tax fund allotment.

The other half will be covered by the state, using Federal Surface Transportation funds allotted to Bond County.

The salary is for the 2023 calendar year.

The county board discussed a noxious weed spraying program. Among the noxious weeds designated by the state is Johnson grass. The state requires counties to take efforts to control noxious weeds.

The county has some federal funds that could be used for a program. Spraying would occur within a four month period in the summertime.

Bond County had a program in the past, but has not done any noxious weed eradication for several years.

Costs for such a program could include a vehicle, personnel and materials. No action was taken by the board to proceed.

The county board approved resolutions to award bids for road maintenance materials to be used by the county and townships. Motor fuel tax money pays for the materials.