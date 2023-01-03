County Board Makes Appointments

The Bond County Board recently made some appointments.

Josh Hill, Bond County chief deputy, was reappointed to the Emergency Telephone Service 9-1-1 Board. Bill Walker was added as an at-large member.

Representing the county board on the 9-1-1 group will be Wes Pourchot.

Dennis Potthast was reappointed as one of the Bond County representatives on the Illinois South Tourism Board, and Bill Walker was approved to be a member on the same board.

Walker is the City of Greenville economic development director and also oversees tourism for the city.