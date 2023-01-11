County Board Passes Resolution Opposing Assault Weapons Ban

Last week, a majority of the Bond County Board passed a resolution opposing a gun bill in the Illinois legislature.

Within the past few days, the Illinois House of Representatives and the Illinois Senate have passed the bill. The House approved it late last week, 64-43, and the Senate acted late Monday, approving it 34-20. Governor Pritzker has signed the measure into law.

Opponents plan to file a lawsuit challenging the constitutionality of the legislation.

The bill bans the future sale of certain automatic guns and magazines. Senate amendments to House Bill 5855 ban the future sale of about 100 different semi-automatic pistols, shotguns and rifles.

The sale of long gun magazines with more than 10 rounds, and handgun magazines with more than 15 rounds will be prohibited.

Both already in possession could be kept, but only on private property.

Already owned guns would have to be registered with the Illinois State Police by January of 2024.

While the original bill changed provisions in the Firearm Owners Identification Card Act, no changes were reportedly made.

The resolution of the Bond County Board, to oppose the bill, was approved 4-1. Bernard Myers, Chris Timmermann, Jacob Rayle and Jeff Rehkemper voted “yes” and Wes Pourchot voted “no.”

The resolution states the legislation infringes the right to keep and bear arms of the individual citizens of Bond County for defense of life, liberty and property; and bans the possession and use of firearms now employed for safe forms of firearms recreation, hunting and shooting conducted within Bond County.