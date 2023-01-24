December Animal Control Report

The Bond County animal control report for December has been released by Animal Control Officer Jim Hess.

Last month, the shelter impounded 13 dogs and six cats. Eleven of the dogs were released to their owners and two owners picked up their cats.

Two dogs and one cat were released to the Bond County Humane Society while two other cats went to other no kill shelters.

One cat and no dogs were euthanized last month at the Bond County/City of Greenville shelter.

One incident in Greenville of an animal biting a human was reported.