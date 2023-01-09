Delinquent Taxes Lists Published

The lists of delinquent real estate and mobile home taxes in Bond County have been published.

They can also be viewed on the county website at BondCountyIL.gov/treasurer/.

The outstanding tax bills must be paid by 4 p.m. January 23 to keep parcels from being included in the tax sale. The tax sale is scheduled for January 24.

This is the first time mobile homes are being included in the tax sale.

Treasurer Colleen Camp advised online payments will be open until January 18.

Personal checks are no longer accepted for this year’s payments. They must be by cash, cashier check or money order.

Treasurer Camp said property owners can check the lists to see if they are included. If your name and address is on a list and you believe you have already paid the taxes, call the treasurer’s office at 664-0618.