Eagle Watch Event At Case-Halstead Library

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, in partnership with the Case-Halstead Library, will be hosting an Eagle Watch on Saturday January 28, 2023, at the Case-Halstead Library in Carlyle, IL.

Starting at 8:30 a.m., Park Rangers will have replicas of a bald eagle skull, talons and feathers on display and will assist visitors with making eagle themed crafts. At 9:30 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. the World Bird Sanctuary will present “All about Eagles”, an interactive presentation with a live bald eagle that demonstrates the majestic flight and nature of this beautiful bird.

Before and after the presentations, Park Rangers will be stationed at various locations around the lake to assist visitors with providing spotting scopes to view bald eagles in their natural environment. Maps of these locations will be available at the Case-Halstead Library. Everyone is encouraged to bring binoculars and dress accordingly for the weather.

Carlyle Lake staff members performed the annual “Midwinter Bald Eagle Survey” at Carlyle Lake on January 6th and 7th. During the survey, 30 mature, 4 immature, and 1 mature golden eagle were identified and recorded in four counties in the Carlyle Lake area. With 96 miles of shoreline, Carlyle Lake offers excellent habitat for eagles and has all the resources available for their survival. The number of eagles visiting Carlyle Lake in past years has increased and many active nests have been located. The population of Bald Eagles in Illinois has steadily increased over the past several years due to federal laws and conservation efforts that have been made to save these magnificent birds of prey.

If you have any questions about the event, contact the Carlyle Lake Project Office at (618) 594-2484 or email at carlylelake@usace.army.mil.