A Brownstown man faces charges in Fayette County Circuit Court for a burglary that occurred last July in Brownstown.

Tyler J. Roe, age 35, is accused of alleged burglary, theft of property and criminal damage to property, all felony offenses.

The defendant is charged with allegedly burglarizing The Cabin liquor store and gaming parlor on July 31, 2022.

The theft charge alleges Roe took over $500.

Roe posted bond on Monday. A court appearance is scheduled for January 30.