FNB Offers Student Essay Contest

Illinois high school seniors are invited to participate in an essay contest sponsored by Illinois community banks and the CBAI Foundation for Community Banking.

The FNB Community Bank is a member of CBIA.

The essay theme is “How are fintechs impacting the banking industry?”

The FNB is working with high schools in Greenville, Mulberry Grove, Ramsey, Patoka, South Central, Brownstown, St. Elmo and Vandalia to invite senior students to submit one-page essays.

A monetary award of $1,000 a year, for up to four years of higher education, will go to the author of the best essay submitted to the CBAI Foundation. An additional $500 will be presented to that student’s high school.

Throughout the state, there will be another 11 first place $1,000 awards plus 12 second place $500 awards.

The same essays will be judged locally. The FNB Community Bank is also offering $500 to its top three writers.

Information on the contest is available at The FNB Community Bank; its website, TheFNB.com; or at the schools. Essays must be submitted by February 28.