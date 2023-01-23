More On Fourth Fest Friday Headliner Announcement

The annual Bond County Fourth Fest will be held Friday, June 30 and Saturday, July 1 on the downtown Greenville square.

The event has become well known for its music acts.

Once again, free concerts will be presented both nights.

Fourth Fest Committee Chairman Randy Alderman said he’s very excited to announce that 90’s country music superstars McBride & the Ride will headline “Country Night” on Friday night.

Alderman said Saturday will feature rock & roll and that headliner will be announced in the near future.

Click below to hear more:

The opening act on June 30 will be Benders and Backroads.

Alderman said with a budget exceeding $60,000, Fourth Fest is not possible without many, many generous donors and sponsors. To donate, or for more information about the event, visit MyFourthFest.com.