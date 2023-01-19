GHS Gym Cafeteria Project Update

Progress on the construction of an auxiliary gymnasium and expansion of the cafeteria at Greenville High School is proceeding.

The gym is being erected just west of the current one.

Bond County Unit 2 Facilities Director Mike Wilhite recently reported the construction has been moving along and has been benefitted by good weather.

Click below to hear more:

The cost for the project is not to exceed $3,798,876. Bruce Unterbrink Construction of Greenville is the general contractor.

Unit 2 received a gift of $4 million from the J. Arlen Parker Estate, dictating the money be used for a new multi-purpose cafeteria and gymnasium. Parker was an alumnus of Greenville High School.

District officials believe the expanded cafeteria and auxiliary gym will be ready for use at the start of the 2023-24 school year.