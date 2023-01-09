Greenville Christmas Lights Display Contest Winners

The winners of the 2022 City of Greenville Christmas Lights Contest have been announced.

A total of 14 displays were entered into the contest with four receiving awards for their efforts. The top residential display was won by the home at 303 Charles Avenue, owned by John and Esther Moore (pictured above).

The top Business display was that of Thacker Insurance at 215 S. 3rd Street.

The people’s choice award went to the home at 121 East Washington Avenue. The display was created by young Fletcher Blunt, the son of Justin Blunt and Grace Wilderman of Greenville. This entry received 66 of the 220 votes cast by residents via the City’s Facebook page.

Moore’s home was second in the people’s choice vote with 45 votes. The home at 613 Poplar Street, owned by Christopher and Nikki Nash, finished third with 33 votes.

One participant was chosen at random. That winner was the home at 903 E. Washington Avenue, owned by Curt and Stacy Hampton.

Winners all received $50 in BoCo Bucks from the Greenville Chamber of Commerce.