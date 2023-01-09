Greenville City Council To Meet Tuesday

The Greenville City Council will meet Tuesday, January 10 at 7 p.m. in the municipal building.

The session will begin with a public hearing regarding the city’s intention to apply for a state grant to construct water main improvements on Elm Street. The amount to be requested is $1.5 million.

Later in the meeting, the council could adopt a resolution to file for the grant.

The council will also consider issuing a Class L liquor license to Kim Cruse, who plans to open a country store/convenience store. It will be located at her former flower shop at 100 West Beaumont Avenue.

Cruse was previously granted a Class C license by the council, but a Class L license allows pouring alcohol on the premises. According to city council information, she wants to schedule wine and other alcohol tastings on weekends, and this would allow those using the adjacent laundromat to visit the store and have a drink.

Tuesday’s meeting can be seen on the City of Greenville’s Facebook page.