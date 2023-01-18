Greenville Council Grant Request TIF Resolution

At its regular January meeting last week, the Greenville City Council held a public hearing then approved a resolution to apply for a state grant.

The city is applying for funds to construct water main improvements on Elm Street.

A total of $1.5 million is being requested from the state’s Community Development Block Grant Program.

The proposed project includes replacement of about 6,295 lineal feet of PVC water main, and 1,060 lineal feet of bored water main plus hydrants and meters.

The amount of state money proposed to be used for activities benefiting low-to-moderate income persons is close to $857,000.

The city council also approved a resolution in support of the Tax Increment Finance or TIF program. Council members indicated they recognize TIF as a means to address areas of blight, support development, and promote local job creation.

The council is urging the Illinois General Assembly and governor to protect TIF in its current form without additional restrictions.

The City of Greenville has four TIF districts.