Greenville Fire Protection District Releases Annual Report

The Greenville Fire Protection District had a very busy 2022, according to a report recently released.

Firefighters received 286 alarms last year, the third straight year that the number of alarms have topped 200. There were 224 in the year 2021.

Calls last year included 10 for structure fires, 11 for vehicle fires, and 13 for grass and brush fires.

Seventy-five of the calls were for alarm system activations, and 23 for spills or leaks.

Firefighters responded to 30 calls to assist ambulance crews. Twenty-eight alarms were termed “good intent” in which citizens called, believing the fire department was needed, but they were not.

August was the busiest month for the department with 34 calls. There were 33 in March and 32 in October.

The most alarms occurred on Wednesdays with a total of 46.

The Greenville District provided mutual aid assistance on 42 occasions last year, and received mutual aid from other nearby departments 31 times.

Current fire district officers are Dennis Wise as fire chief, Jim Sutton as assistant chief of operations, Brad Kessinger as assistant chief of administration and fire prevention officer, Nick Blackburn as training officer, Robbie Wise, Bobby Stief, Bill Smith, and Glen Marti as captains, and Travis Neer as safety officer.