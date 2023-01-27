Greenville Firm Awarded KC Contract

The Kaskaskia College Board of Trustees has awarded a contract to a Greenville firm.

The board passed a motion to hire Bruce Unterbrink Construction of Greenville to work on the KC Vandalia Art Gallery. The bid price was $572,822.

The project involves replacement of ceiling light fixtures with LED fixtures, and additional adjustable lighting toward art pieces. New ceiling tiles and floors will also be installed.

A storefront glass wall will be created on the center’s east side, and the south and west walls will have high-level wall finishings.

A new entrance will be constructed with an awning, additional patio work, and landscaping.

The college is purchasing a full body x-ray phantom for $32,480 and an IBHE Nursing School Grant is covering the purchase of nursing simulation manikins.

Trustees approved the charter and formation of the Alpha Psi Omega National Theatre Honor Society. This renames the former theatre guild at KC.