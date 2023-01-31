Greenville Man Hurt In Accident Friday

A one-vehicle accident, east of the city Friday afternoon, injured a Greenville man.

Illinois State Police reported the driver, Scott Wharton, age 58, was flown from the scene to a regional hospital with life-threatening injuries.

The crash occurred about 4:54 p.m. last Friday on Illinois Route 140 near Woburn Road.

State Police advised the Wharton unit was westbound, approaching Woburn Road, when it travelled off the highway to the right, re-entered the roadway and crossed both lanes of traffic. The vehicle then ran off the highway to the left, striking an embankment which caused the Suburu Forester to overturn, coming to rest on its top.

State Police reported the driver was cited for alleged driving while under the influence of alcohol, illegal transportation of alcohol, improper lane usage, operating an uninsured motor vehicle, and failure to reduce speed to avoid an accident.