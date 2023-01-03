Greenville PD Receives K-9 Body Armor Donation

The Greenville Police Department’s K9 Noro is now wearing a bullet and stab protective vest, thanks to a donation from the non-profit organization, Vested Interest in K9s Incorporated.

The Greenville police dog’s vest was embroidered with the sentiment, “Born To Love – Trained To Serve – Loyal Always.”

Vested Interest in K9s was established in 2009 to provide the vests and other assistance to dogs of law enforcement and related agencies throughout the United States. The organization accepts donations from private individuals and corporations.

Vested Interest in K9s’ website is www.vik9s.org.

The Greenville Police Department’s K9 program was restarted last year.