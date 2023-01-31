GU Announces Financial Aid Initiative

Greenville University is announcing a financial aid package that covers the cost of tuition for all qualified in-state students.

Illinois Allegiance highlight’s the institution’s commitment to providing the opportunity for a private Christian liberal arts education to students in Illinois with the greatest need.

GU will cover a qualifying freshman or transfer student’s full cost of tuition not covered by other federal, state, institutional and private awards.

To qualify for Illinois Allegiance, the student must be a U.S, citizen, an Illinois resident, apply and receive acceptance from GU, complete the FAFSA form, qualify for the Federal Pell Grant and Illinois Monetary Award Program and have an Expected Family Contribution of 3,500 or less.

For more information, call 227-6166.