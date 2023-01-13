GU Enters Agreement With ROE #28

Greenville University and the Regional Office of Education #28, which includes the Illinois counties of Bureau, Henry and Stark, recently entered into an agreement.

It gives ROE 28 employees a discount for online courses, and increases opportunities for GU students.

In addition to offering professional development opportunities for ROE 28 employees, the memorandum of understanding has the potential of collaborating with the schools in that region to provide opportunities for GU students pursuing careers in education.

Any business or organization interested in offering the benefit of reduced tuition for Greenville University’s online classes to its employees should contact Shalia Wong, GU’s account executive.