GU On Best Online Classes List

Greenville University is on the list of the best online colleges in Illinois, as determined by Intelligent.com, which ranks college programs and higher education planning.

Greenville is 20th among the top 35 Illinois colleges and universities listed.

The research of Intelligent.com identifies top online schools based on tuition costs, number of credits required to graduate, and the online coursework delivery format.

Greenville University is regionally accredited by the Higher Learning Commission and holds program accreditations for business, education and social work.

Kasey Laughlin, GU director of online learning, said the learning experience for GU’s online undergraduate and graduate programs takes a holistic approach to connect and empower students.

She believes being on Intelligent.com’s list confirms GU’s program is guiding online students to make an impact on the world and their own communities with their gifts, faith, knowledge and character.