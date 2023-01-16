HSHS Holy Family Hospital Honors Four Nurses

HSHS Holy Family Hospital recently honored four registered nurses (RNs) who continued their clinical development growth by participating in the hospital’s Nursing Clinical Ladder (NCL) program.

The NCL promotes the lifelong pursuit of expertise of the clinical nurse. The overall goal of the program is to continue to provide high quality nursing care and opportunities for clinical nurses to experience professional growth and advancement. To apply for the program, nurses must complete a pledge of participation to commit to the program over a determined period of time.

There are four levels of clinical growth outlined in the program, Bronze, Silver, Gold and Platinum. Each level outlines requirements for achievement that increase the higher the level. These include references from co-workers/managers and some exemplars (written illustrations of the nurse’s professional practice) about patients the nurse has cared for and learned from. Nurses are also required to have a selection of continuing education pertinent to their unit.

Holy Family recently honored the following RNs who continued their clinical development growth in the NCL program:

Kacie Blaser and Susan Higgins for Platinum Level

Cindy Crouch for Gold Level

Molly Kern for Silver Level

Each level has monetary awards for recipients who achieve that level. A total of $9,000 was divided amongst the four individuals depending on the level of achievement reached.

Teresa Cornelius, chief nursing officer, shared, “I congratulate these nurses whose participation in this program demonstrates their commitment to advancing their knowledge, leadership and practice excellence. Their dedication ultimately leads to higher quality care for our patients.”