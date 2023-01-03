HSHS St. Joseph’s Hospital Breese Welcomes First Baby of 2023

HSHS St. Joseph’s Hospital Breese proudly welcomed Thomas Riley Shelly as the first baby born at the hospital in 2023. He arrived at 11:53 a.m. on Sunday, January 1, weighing 8 pounds 12 ounces and 20 inches long. Thomas’ proud parents are Melissa Patterson and David Shelly of Mulberry Grove.

Thomas’ first name is in honor of his grandfather, and his middle name, Riley, is in honor of his uncle. He also has three older siblings, Peyton, Courtney, and Cooper.

In celebration of being the first baby born in 2023 at St. Joseph’s Hospital, Thomas and his family were presented with a gift of baby items from St. Joseph’s Women and Infants Center and the St. Joseph’s Hospital auxiliary. The gift included a handmade baby quilt, a travel bag, a decorative statue, a crib cross and a stuffed elephant.