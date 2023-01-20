IDOC Confirms Substance At Graham To Be Nasal Spray & Baby Powder

As we previously reported on WGEL, a staff member at Graham Correctional Center in Hillsboro responded to a medical incident involving individuals in custody who appeared to be under the influence of an unknown substance this past Wednesday.

Multiple staff members were exposed to the substance while responding to the incident and were sent to a local hospital. All staff members who may have potentially encountered the unknown substance were also sent to a local hospital, as a precaution.

Since that incident, the Department of Corrections has confirmed that Illinois State Police investigators determined the substance in question to be nasal spray with acetaminophen and paracetamol and baby powder.

A public information officer for the Illinois Department of Corrections has issued the following statement:

“In response to an incident at Graham Correctional Center last evening (Wed., Jan. 18), Illinois State Police conducted preliminary tests on suspicious substances found on site and the tests came back NEGATIVE for narcotics or hazardous materials. ISP is conducting additional testing on clothing items today (Thurs., Jan. 19) as well. The substances were identified as nonhazardous and should not have necessitated the use of Narcan or required hospitalization, but IDOC works diligently to ensure the safety of both incarcerated individuals and employees and worked swiftly to ensure everyone had access to the care they requested. Although no one in custody required hospitalization, some staff reported feeling dizzy and in an abundance of caution were transported to the hospital for observation and treatment. Everyone involved in this incident has been discharged from the hospital.”