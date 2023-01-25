Indiana Man Killed In Fatal Fayette County Crash

An Indiana man was killed in a traffic accident Tuesday afternoon in Fayette County.

Fayette County Coroner David Harris reported a pickup truck struck the rear of a tractor trailer unit on Interstate 70 near the 60 mile marker. The driver of the pickup truck, James E. Krieger, age 52, of Batesville, Indiana was pronounced dead at the scene.

The accident was about eight miles east of the Mulberry Grove Interstate 70 exit.

Coroner Harris said the crash remains under investigation by his office and Illinois State Police.