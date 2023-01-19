It’s Girl Scout Cookie Time

The sweetest season of the year is officially here…it’s the start of the Girl Scout Cookie Program!

Girl Scouts throughout Southern Illinois are excited to once again bring some of America’s favorite treats to consumers. Booths are starting to pop up throughout the region; you can find one near you by visiting gsofsi.org/findcookies. While picking up some cookies for yourself, you can also purchase a box or two to donate to your local Hometown Heroes – our Gift of Caring program that supports the everyday heroes right in our own communities.

“We’re very excited that Girl Scout Cookie season is here,” said Katie Grayling, Director of Product Programs for Girl Scouts of Southern Illinois. “The public’s continued support every year is much appreciated. Not only are they getting delicious cookies, but they are also empowering girls to chase their dreams,” added Grayling.

Every Girl Scout Cookie purchase fuels local Girl Scouts’ adventures throughout the year: exploring what interests them, discovering their passions, and taking action on issues they care about. Whether they’re using their STEM skills to solve a problem, working with city council to help their community, having a courageous outdoor experience, or starting an innovative nonprofit, Girl Scouts build a better future for themselves and the world. And through the Girl Scout Cookie Program, girls get a taste of being entrepreneurs and learn five important life skills – goal setting, decision making, money management, people skills, and business ethics.

To find a cookie booth near you, visit gsofsi.org/findcookies.

Girl Scouts of Southern Illinois serves over 6,150 girls and engages nearly 3,000 adult volunteers in 40 counties in Southern Illinois. Join today! Call 800-345-6858 or email customercare@gsofsi.org. Girl Scouts of Southern Illinois is a not-for-profit organization supported by United Ways, businesses, and individual donors throughout the region.