Jury Trial Expected In 2021 Involuntary Manslaughter/Aggravated Battery Case

A March jury trial is expected, in Bond County Circuit Court, in the case of Anthony G. Simmons, who is facing charges in the 2021 Easter Sunday death of Terraine Betts of Greenville.

Simmons is charged with involuntary manslaughter and aggravated battery, both Class 3 felonies.

Earlier this month, the defendant appeared in court and filed a motion to vacate a January jury trial setting.

A status hearing is now scheduled for February 7, and the trial is to be set in March.

Simmons, age 63 of rural Mulberry Grove, is free after posting $2,500 cash bond.

He has pleaded not guilty to both charges.

The state alleges in the involuntary manslaughter charge that Simmons acted in a reckless manner, and performed an act likely to cause death or great bodily harm, in that he initiated a physical altercation with the 48-year-old Betts and struck him in the head, thereby causing Betts’ death.

The aggravated battery charge alleges Simmons caused bodily harm to Betts on or about a public right-of-way in the 400 block of South Prairie in Greenville, by striking Betts in the head.