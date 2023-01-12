KC Ag Students Receive Accolades

Twenty-one Kaskaskia College agricultural students participated in the Illinois State Professional Agricultural Student (PAS) Fall Conference during October 2022 at Hancock Stadium on the Illinois State University campus. The conference is a collegiate-level competition-style learning model that gives students the practical and hands-on development opportunities essential for career success. Students competed in Career Program Area (CPAs) in industry and personal development.

Sixteen of the twenty-one students will advance on to National PAS Conference in March 2023 being held in Ankeny, Iowa.

Industry Development CPA

1st place Soils Specialist Team: Dee Boeing – 1st place individual, Zach Kampwerth, Katie May

4th place Soils Specialist Team: Sam Britt, David Stine, Matthew Grab

Personal Development CPA

Cloe Haas (Mascoutah) – 2nd Employment Interview – Agricultural Education and 2nd Career Progress – Agricultural Education Systems

Delainey Enloe (Mulberry Grove) – 3rd Career Progress – Agricultural Education Systems

Zach Kampwerth (Breese) – 3rd Employment Interview – Crop Production and 1st Career Progress – Non-Ruminant Animal Systems

Dee Boeing (Breese) – 1st Career Progress – Retail Agribusiness Systems

Katie May (Nashville) – 1st Career Progress – Power, Structural, and Technical Systems

Sam Britt (Patoka) – 1st Career Progress – Agribusiness Management and Marketing

Matthew Grab (Freeburg) – 1st Career Progress – Plant Systems

Brooke Tompkins (Mulberry Grove) – 1st Employment Interview – Fertilizers and Ag Chemicals and 1st Career Progress – Agricultural Processing and Biotechnology

Faith Prather (Highland) – 3rd Employment Interview – Ruminant Animal Systems and 1st Career Progress – Dairy Production

Adam Heimann (Breese) – 3rd Career Planning – Ruminant Animal Systems

Joey VonBokel (Pocahontas) – 1st Career Planning – Plant Systems

Hayden Torrance (Patoka) – 1st Career Planning – Agricultural Processing and Biotechnology

Corrin Heiling (Highland) – 2nd Employment Interview – Horticulture Resource Systems and 1st Career Planning Fruit and Vegetable Production

Brock Heimann (Breese) – 1st Employment Interview – Ag Equipment Service and 1st Career Planning – Power, Structural, and Technical Systems

Bailey Pelka (Nashville) – 1st Career Planning – Agribusiness Management and Marketing

Wilson Welch (Okawville) – 1st Career Planning – Retail Agribusiness Systems