KC February 2023 Community Education Courses

Kaskaskia College’s Department of Workforce Development and Community Education is offering ten community education courses for February 2023.

Courses to be offered include:

Trenton Education Center

Art of Paper

2/7 from 6:00 -8:00 p.m.

This class will focus on creating beautiful artwork with paper (and some glue). Come can discover the art of paper!

Quilting

2/8, 2/15, 3/8, 3/15, 4/5, and 4/19 from 6:00-8:00 p.m.

Students will learn how to piece or box quilting. During the class, students will learn how to measure material and how much to buy, cut, and put together. This will be a hands-on course on how to put together a quilt.

Advanced Hair Braiding Techniques

2/16/22 from 6:00-8:00 p.m.

Students will learn advanced hair braiding techniques from one of Kaskaskia College’s Cosmetology instructors. Each student is asked to bring a “model” for hair braiding.

Current Trends in Beekeeping

2/27 from 6:00-8:00 p.m.

Learn about things to be aware of before beginning beekeeping.

LEGO Motorized Engineering 101 (1st-3rd Grade)

2/27, 3/1, 3/6, 3/8, 3/13, and 3/15 from 3:30-4:30 p.m.

Learn how to build amazing motorized machines using LEGO bricks. Students complete a different model project during each class session. The classes’ themes will reinforce elementary school STEM learning with topics on the Laws of Motion, natural forces in the environment, and creative inventions. Each student will also make their own LEGO mini figure and take it home on the last day of class.

LEGO Motorized Engineering 101 (4th-7th Grade)

2/27, 3/1, 3/6, 3/8, 3/13, and 3/15 from 4:45-5:45 p.m.

Learn how to build amazing motorized machines using LEGO bricks. Students complete a different model project during each class session. The classes’ themes will reinforce elementary school STEM learning with topics on the Laws of Motion, natural forces in the environment, and creative inventions. Each student will also make their own LEGO mini figure and take it home on the last day of class.

Vandalia Education Center

Intro to Astro Photography

2/16 and 2/23 from 5:30 -7:30 p.m.

Students will learn to use cameras, telescopes, and techniques to photograph astrological/celestial images. Students will also learn how to spot or use apps to spot different celestial objects in the universe.

Crisp Technology Center (Centralia)

Apple iPhone

2/22 and 2/23 from 6:00-8:00 p.m.

This class will help students become more familiar with their Apple iPhones as they learn to add applications and send text messages, emails, and pictures. Get the most out of your technology. Bring your fully charged Apple iPhone.

Internet and Email

2/28 and 3/1 from 1:00-3:00 p.m.

This introductory class is designed to familiarize one with how to use email, establish free email accounts and learn how to use the internet for learning, shopping, and business.

Nashville Education Center

Medicare Simplified

2/28 from 5:00-8:00 p.m.

Medicare is complicated. Most people are overwhelmed with the options and find it difficult to get clear simple answers. This is a non-sales educational event to help you learn to navigate and understand your Medicare options. This class is for people approaching or already on Medicare and caregivers. It will help you find your path through this complicated issue. This class will review parts A, B, C, and D, how Medicare operates, and where you fit into the equation. Come learn about the biggest Medicare gaps today and learn strategies to protect yourself. Only some people are willing to talk to you about retirement income, but only some are willing to talk about retirement. Get your questions answered, and finally, demystify Medicare.

Please visit https://www.kaskaskia.edu/academics/continuing-and-community-education/ to learn more about class locations, times, and costs.

Questions? Want to register for a class? Contact the Kaskaskia College Department of Workforce Development and Community Education at 618-545-3255 or ce@kaskaskia.edu. To learn more about upcoming and newly added courses, join KC’s Community Education email list by contacting ce@kaskaskia.edu.