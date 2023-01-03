KC Spring 2023 Enrollment Day Saturday, January 7

Kaskaskia College will hold a Special Saturday Enrollment Day at the main campus, and all Education Centers on Saturday, January 7, from 9:00 am to 2:00 pm, for all new and continuing students needing help with admissions, advising, course registration, and financial aid for the spring semester. Courses for the spring 2023 semester begin on Monday, January 9, 2023.

Departments providing services for the day will include Advising, Admissions and Registration, Placement Testing, Financial Aid, Cashiers, and the KC Bookstore. Advising will be available on a walk-in basis that day. All student services will be available in the Lifelong Learning Center on the Kaskaskia College main campus.

For first-time KC students, applying for admission at www.kaskaskia.edu before attending is highly recommended.

Students should bring the following:

High school transcripts

College transcripts

ACT/SAT Scores

2021 Tax Information, including 1040s and W-2s (if seeking assistance with financial aid FAFSA completion)

Driver’s license or ID

Students who still need to take the ACT/SAT should plan to test for math and English class placement by contacting the KC Academic Center for Excellence at 545-3160 for more information.

Appointments are also available at community education centers. For appointments at the communication education centers, please call:

Salem Education Center 618-545-3425

Nashville Education Center 618-545-3485

Greenville Education Center 618-545-3465

Vandalia Education Center 618-545-3445

Trenton Education Center 618-545-3475

Anyone wishing to enroll for the Spring 2023 semester does not have to wait until January 7. Services at the main campus and all education centers will be available when the college re-opens January 3.