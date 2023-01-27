KPD Hosting Lucky Leprechaun Event

Local youngsters can celebrate St. Patrick’s Day at a special one-day event sponsored by the Kingsbury Park District in March.

KPD Program Director Kayla Curry has the details. Curry starts by saying they’re rolling out with a new program entitled “Lucky Leprechaun”, in which kids are able to construct leprechaun traps that they are able to take home and put to use. Curry then says that the program will also teach the kids some Irish history, and the folklore surrounding the leprechaun.

The program is Saturday, March 11th, from 9am to 11am. The program is for boys and girls ages 5-11, and is located at Patriots Park meeting room.

The park district office can be contacted at 664-4969.