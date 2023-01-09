MGFPD 2022 Year End Report

It was a very busy 2022 for the Mulberry Grove Fire Protection District. Total calls were 191, which it is believed might be a yearly record.

There were 149 calls inside the fire district. 94 of them were EMS/rescue situations. The Mulberry Grove volunteers also responded to four alarms for structure fires, five vehicle fires, and 16 other fires.

There were five alarms for hazardous conditions, four service calls, 12 good intent alarms and nine false alarms.

The Mulberry Grove Fire District was asked to provide mutual aid to other districts 42 times. 13 of those were for structure fires. There were four vehicle fires and seven other types of fires.

Three of the requests were to assist at rescue scenes.

Two of the fire district members responded to over 125 of the alarms. Another was at 100 calls, and two more responded to over 90.

25 Mulberry Grove firefighters and junior firefighters took over 500 hours of training last year.