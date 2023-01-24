Mobile Home Damaged By Fire Monday

Greenville and Mulberry Grove firefighters as well as Rural Med EMS responded to the scene of a mobile home fire on Green Street in Greenville Monday. The call came in around 1:15 PM.

Greenville Fire Chief Dennis Wise told WGEL the occupant of the home stepped out briefly and returned to find the blaze. The cause is believed to be electrical.

Wise said fire personnel were able to knock down the flames quickly and confine the fire to one end of the mobile home. The entire home sustained smoke damage, however.

No one was injured and crews were on the scene for about two hours.