Mulberry Grove District Building Project Progressing

Before the Christmas break, the Mulberry Grove Unit 1 Board of Education approved a building project to eliminate the use of the modular units for classrooms.

The project to construct four classrooms in the area of the library is well underway, according to Unit 1 Superintendent Casie (KC) Bowman.

She said construction should be finishing this week, then the library will be moved to a room just east of the superintendent’s office.

The modulars currently are the classrooms for two elementary grades.

Bowman told WGEL the advantage to the project is safety for students and staff. She said the modulars have been in use for quite a few years and in working with the Bond County Sheriff’s Department it was brought to her attention that they are very unsafe. She said safety is her number one goal.

Click below to hear more:

The superintendent said once the new rooms are completed, teachers will have time to move into them. Bowman reported the goal is to be completely moved in for the use of the classrooms by the start of the next school year.