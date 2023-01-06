Museum Celebrating New Kids Coloring Book

The DeMoulin Museum is hosting a special Kids Day on Saturday, January 21 from 10 to noon. The event will include the release of the museum’s first coloring and activity book for kids. A grant from Southwestern Electric Cooperative’s Operation RoundUp funded the creation and printing of the book, which will be provided for free to children visiting the museum. Other activities that day include a performance by Professor Longhair’s Magic Show at 10:30, face painting, an area where kids can try on vintage DeMoulin-made marching band uniforms, and refreshments. Everything is free of charge.

The DeMoulin Museum is located at 205 S. Prairie in Greenville.