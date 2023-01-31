New Trial Date For Clinton County Murder Case

The murder trial date for Valentin Navarro-Lopez of Breese has been changed in Clinton County Circuit Court.

The action was taken at the request of the defendant.

The trial is now scheduled for March 20 in Clinton County. A pre-trial appearance by the defendant is to occur on March 10.

Navarro-Lopez has pleaded not guilty to four counts of murder. He was originally also charged with kidnapping and unlawful restraint, but they were dismissed by the state.

The 29-year old Breese man faces four counts of first degree murder in the death of Marcos Chavez Xilog, which occurred in early November of 2022.