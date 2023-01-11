Numerous Charges In Bond County

Travis Fudge of Sorento has been charged in Bond County Circuit Court with four felony offenses, two involving a law enforcement officer.

The 35-year old Bond County man faces a Class 2 felony charge of disarming a police officer and a Class 4 felony charge of aggravated assault.

It’s alleged by the state that on January 2 Fudge attempted to take a weapon from a Bond County deputy.

The aggravated assault charge alleges that on the same date, the defendant committed an assault of the deputy by coming toward the officer, in a threatening manner, holding a knife with a blade larger than three inches, while threatening the deputy and placing him in reasonable apprehension of receiving a battery.

Fudge is also charged with animal torture and unlawful possession of methamphetamine, both Class 3 felonies.

The animal charge alleges Fudge tortured a pit bull dog by repeatedly beating the animal with a steel pipe. The drug charge accuses him of possessing less than five grams of methamphetamine.

The Sorento man is also charged with misdemeanors of alleged resisting a peace officer and disorderly conduct.

Fudge’s bail was set at $7,500 cash. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for January 18 in Bond County Circuit Court.