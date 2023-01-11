Numerous Charges In Bond County

By
WGEL
-

Travis Fudge of Sorento has been charged in Bond County Circuit Court with four felony offenses, two involving a law enforcement officer.

The 35-year old Bond County man faces a Class 2 felony charge of disarming a police officer and a Class 4 felony charge of aggravated assault.

It’s alleged by the state that on January 2 Fudge attempted to take a weapon from a Bond County deputy.

The aggravated assault charge alleges that on the same date, the defendant committed an assault of the deputy by coming toward the officer, in a threatening manner, holding a knife with a blade larger than three inches, while threatening the deputy and placing him in reasonable apprehension of receiving a battery.

Fudge is also charged with animal torture and unlawful possession of methamphetamine, both Class 3 felonies.

The animal charge alleges Fudge tortured a pit bull dog by repeatedly beating the animal with a steel pipe. The drug charge accuses him of possessing less than five grams of methamphetamine.

The Sorento man is also charged with misdemeanors of alleged resisting a peace officer and disorderly conduct.

Fudge’s bail was set at $7,500 cash. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for January 18 in Bond County Circuit Court.

Previous articleSpecial Library Events In January
Next articleCounty Board Passes Resolution Opposing Assault Weapons Ban

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR