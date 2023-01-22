Prater & Gombos Perform In State Talent Show

Congratulations to Bond County’s representatives in the state talent show.

Nolan Prater (pictured above), son of Joy and Nate Prater of Greenville, won the county Junior Division competition this past summer and performed a piano solo in the Junior State Talent Show. Nolan took 7th place overall.

The county’s Senior Division winner was Haley Gombos, daughter of Tracy and Tim Gombos, of Pocahontas. She sang a musical theatre solo in the Senior State Talent Show and placed 5th.

Congratulations to both of them!