Project Parenting Event Jan 26

Bond County Project Parenting is sponsoring a “Healthy Me” playgroup on Thursday, January 26 at the Greenville Free Methodist Church.

The special nutrition-themed playgroup begins at 10 a.m.

There will be music and movement, hands-on activities, story time and a snack.

Every family attending will receive a playgroup packet with a free book and toy to take home.

Project Parenting is for children under three years of age.

The Bond County Project Parenting office can be contacted at 664-5009, extension 2.