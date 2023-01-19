Queen & Talent Show Winners Headed To Convention

The 2023 Illinois State Fair Convention is this weekend, highlighted by the crowning of a new Miss Illinois County Fair queen.

Morgan Wilderman will represent Bond County in the state pageant. She is the daughter of Julie Elders and Bryan Wilderman.

Queen pageant rehearsals began Thursday and continue Friday and Saturday morning. The afternoon queen preliminaries start 1 p.m. Saturday at the Crowne Plaza in Springfield. The evening queen preliminaries get underway at 7 p.m. Saturday.

The queen pageant finals are at 6:30 p.m. Sunday.

The winners of the Bond County Talent Show last August will perform Saturday in the state talent shows.

Nolan Prater of Greenville, son of Joy and Nate Prater of Greenville, won the county Junior Division competition, and will perform a piano solo in the Junior State Talent Show, which begins at 1:30 p.m.

The county’s Senior Division winner was Haley Gombos, daughter of Tracy and Tim Gombos of Pocahontas. She will sing a musical theatre solo in the Senior State Talent Show, which starts at 6 p.m.